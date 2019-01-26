(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds – January 26, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. This week, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

Dr. Bounds talks about the Board of Regents meeting on December 20, that included the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold as Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha; his announcement earlier this month, along with Governor Pete Ricketts, and others, about a new jobs and education initiative ahead of the 2019 legislative session; his “Top 10 list” of highlights in 2018; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.