(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest, Chris Kabourek, Vice President for Business and Finance of the University of Nebraska system

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2018 semester. This week, he’s joined by a special guest, the Vice President for Business and Finance of the University of Nebraska system, Mr. Chris Kabourek.

We talk about Chris’ background, what brought him to the University of Nebraska, and his being recently named into this position. Then, we dig into the University of Nebraska Board of Regents meeting back on Thursday, June 28, and especially how the 2018-19 operating budget will impact and grow the University system. Beyond the budget, President Bounds give a long list of recent accomplishments for the University system at that Regents meeting and Chris gives us a review and some insights from that list; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.