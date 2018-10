This month is the first part of a two-part special edition of “Chat with the Chancellor”. Brandon Benitz and the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds, focus entirely on research across the University of Nebraska system.

This month, Dr. Bounds, digs into the details about the research being done on the Kearney and Lincoln campuses. Next month, we’ll discuss the research happening at the two Omaha campuses.

To listen to this interview, click here.