(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with special guest, Dr. Hank Bounds

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly series, “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Fall 2017 semester. Once again, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, we talk about Dr. Bounds’ takeaways from the recent Board of Regents meeting in Lincoln; his agenda for, and biggest outcomes from, his trip to Washington D.C. a few weeks ago; his vision for that the University of Nebraska system needs to do in order to be successful 20 years from now; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.