(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with special guest, Dr. Hank Bounds

BY Brandon Benitz | October 21, 2017
Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications.

 

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly series, “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Fall 2017 semester. Once again, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, we talk about Dr. Bounds’ takeaways from the recent Board of Regents meeting in Lincoln; his agenda for, and biggest outcomes from, his trip to Washington D.C. a few weeks ago; his vision for that the University of Nebraska system needs to do in order to be successful 20 years from now; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

 

 

 

