(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, Dr. Ron Rosati at NCTA

Brandon Benitz welcomes a new guest to his “Chat with the Chancellor” series. This week, he chats with Dr. Ron Rosati, the Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

They talk about how the proposed budget cuts will impact the NCTA campus and if there is a possibility of that campus closing as a result; those activities that occur on campus, as well as those special events that NCTA will be hosting over the next several weeks; some new programs on the horizon for the campus; and more!