class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297762 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, Dr. Ron Rosati at NCTA | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, Dr. Ron Rosati at NCTA

BY Brandon Benitz | March 16, 2018
Home News Podcasts
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, Dr. Ron Rosati at NCTA
Dr. Ron Rosati, Dean of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis. Courtesy of NCTA.
Brandon Benitz welcomes a new guest to his “Chat with the Chancellor” series.  This week, he chats with Dr. Ron Rosati, the Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
They talk about how the  proposed budget cuts will impact the NCTA campus and if there is a possibility of that campus closing as a result; those activities that occur on campus, as well as those special events that NCTA will be hosting over the next several weeks; some new programs on the horizon for the campus; and more!

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments