(Audio) "Chat with the Chancellor", with Special Guest, Dr. Ronnie Green

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, Dr. Ronnie Green

BY Brandon Benitz | August 5, 2017
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, Dr. Ronnie Green
Courtesy of UNL

Brandon Benitz is joined by a special guest this week, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Summer 2017 semester.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a chance to chat with Dr. Green, and we’re just over a year since he was appointed Chancellor at UNL, so we got an update on Dr. Green and he reflected a little bit on his first year as Chancellor; get also got his thoughts on the national landscape of higher education along with some notable trends; we discussed the top 2-3 items on his agenda for the coming school year; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

