(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, NCTA Dean, Dr. Ron Rosati

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2018 semester chatting with a special guest, Dr. Ron Rosati, the Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

This week, Dr. Rosati talks about how many Students received their degrees this Spring at NCTA; as a first-generation Student himself, what he reflects on when he sits on stage and look out at the crowd at Commencement; the business of the Summer time on campus as evidenced by a number of Rwandan Students NCTA hosted in late May and the top 2-3 items on his agenda this Summer for NCTA; how the campus continues to excel in a number of metrics; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.