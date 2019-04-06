(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest – NU-system President, Dr. Hank Bounds

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester, talking with the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, Dr. Bounds walks us through his decision to step down as NU-system President this Summer; a leading national consultant with expertise in economic impact studies, recently upped the economic impact figures that the NU-system contributes to the state to an economic impact of $4.5 billion dollars and $7 for every $1 invested; his recent trip to Washington D.C., his message to various groups, and what feedback do you hear from them; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.