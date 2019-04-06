class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377029 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest – NU-system President, Dr. Hank Bounds | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest – NU-system President, Dr. Hank Bounds

BY Brandon Benitz | April 6, 2019
Home News Regional News
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest – NU-system President, Dr. Hank Bounds
Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications.

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester, talking with the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, Dr. Bounds walks us through his decision to step down as NU-system President this Summer; a leading national consultant with expertise in economic impact studies, recently upped the economic impact figures that the NU-system contributes to the state to an economic impact of $4.5 billion dollars and $7 for every $1 invested; his recent trip to Washington D.C., his message to various groups, and what feedback do you hear from them; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments