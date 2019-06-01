(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest, NU System President, Dr. Hank Bounds – June 1, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, Dr. Bounds chats about Governor Ricketts signing the state’s two-year budget package which included funding for the University of Nebraska; his thoughts on the Spring commencement ceremonies that just occurred across the University system; his recent hosting a delegation from the University of Tennessee system and Dr. Donde Plowman leaving UNL to become next Chancellor at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.