(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest, NU System President, Dr. Hank Bounds – June 1, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | June 1, 2019
Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications.

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, Dr. Bounds chats about Governor Ricketts signing the state’s two-year budget package which included funding for the University of Nebraska; his thoughts on the Spring commencement ceremonies that just occurred across the University system; his recent hosting a delegation from the University of Tennessee system and Dr. Donde Plowman leaving UNL to become next Chancellor at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

