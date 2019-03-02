class="post-template-default single single-post postid-369304 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest – NU-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest – NU-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds

BY Brandon Benitz | March 2, 2019
Home News Podcasts
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest – NU-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds
Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications.

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. This week, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

We chat about a regional school who recently announced they will offer in-state tuition to all surrounding states and what similar policies the NU-system schools already have similar policies in place and the future of the idea of out-of-state tuition; a major gift from the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation to provide full-tuition four-year scholarships, plus $8,000 annually for other educational costs, for 104 students intent on becoming teachers as part of a new Teachers Scholars Academy at all three undergraduate NU campuses; the University’s budget hearing before the Unicameral’s Appropriations Committee is coming up this coming Monday, March 4, so we get a preview of his message; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments