(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest – NU-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. This week, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

We chat about a regional school who recently announced they will offer in-state tuition to all surrounding states and what similar policies the NU-system schools already have similar policies in place and the future of the idea of out-of-state tuition; a major gift from the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation to provide full-tuition four-year scholarships, plus $8,000 annually for other educational costs, for 104 students intent on becoming teachers as part of a new Teachers Scholars Academy at all three undergraduate NU campuses; the University’s budget hearing before the Unicameral’s Appropriations Committee is coming up this coming Monday, March 4, so we get a preview of his message; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.