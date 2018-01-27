class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286665 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, UN-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, UN-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds

BY Brandon Benitz | January 27, 2018
Home News UNL
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, UN-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds
Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications.

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2018 semester. This week, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

We talked about an e-mail he recently send to the University community that started off with the line, “I am writing with difficult news,” and if proposed budget cuts will do significant, long-term harm to the UN-System; what was on his agenda for the Board of Regents regular meeting on Thursday; his summary of an op-ed piece he recently wrote about the opportunities ahead for the University and what he’s most excited about for 2018; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments