(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, UN-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2018 semester. This week, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

We talked about an e-mail he recently send to the University community that started off with the line, “I am writing with difficult news,” and if proposed budget cuts will do significant, long-term harm to the UN-System; what was on his agenda for the Board of Regents regular meeting on Thursday; his summary of an op-ed piece he recently wrote about the opportunities ahead for the University and what he’s most excited about for 2018; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.