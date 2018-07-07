(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, UNMC and UNO Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Summer 2018 semester. He’s joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talk about the cutting-edge medical research done at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, especially the high-level work done by UNMC with, and for, the U.S. military, including the task order in the area of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) counter measures and a recent contract from the U.S. Department of Defense’s “Office of the U.S. Air Force Surgeon General” where researchers from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and UNL will be a part; how much both UNO and UNMC contribute to economic development across the state of Nebraska; and more!

