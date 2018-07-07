(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Special Guest, UNMC and UNO Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321822 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | July 7, 2018
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Summer 2018 semester.  He’s joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talk about the cutting-edge medical research done at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, especially the high-level work done by UNMC with, and for, the U.S. military, including the task order in the area of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) counter measures and a recent contract from the U.S. Department of Defense’s “Office of the U.S. Air Force Surgeon General” where researchers from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and UNL will be a part; how much both UNO and UNMC contribute to economic development across the state of Nebraska; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

