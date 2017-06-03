(Audio) Chat with the Chancellor, with Special Guests – UNK Students Ahnika and Jachob

College is an exciting and challenging time for freshmen and their families, so to help make a smooth transition to college life , the University of Nebraska at Kearney has created an orientation program, called New Student Enrollment (NSE).

This week, Brandon Benitz is joined in person by two special guests, Ahnika (an Omaha native) and Jachob (from Sydney). They are UNK Students who are part of the NSE team, welcoming incoming Students and their Parents on campus this Summer. We spend our time focusing on the New Student Enrollment process, how they became NSE leaders, what they’ve learned, their biggest challenges and rewards, and more!

New Student Enrollment is a one-day experience with sessions offered throughout the summer. NSE Leaders serve as guides as Faculty, Staff, and Students introduce incoming Freshmen to life as a Loper. This one-day experience covers campus resources, academic expectations, and concludes with enrollment advising where incoming Freshmen finalize their class schedule and register for fall classes.

Click here to listen to the interview.