(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UN-system President, Dr. Hank Bounds – August 25, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Fall 2018 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, we talked about the University of Nebraska Board of Regents’ meeting on Friday, August 3, what was on his agenda and his biggest takeaways from that meeting; the NU administrative staff just added a new face in the position of the University’s Vice President and General Counsel, James Pottorff, so we talk about what made him stand out above the others in the pool and get an overview of the rest of the administrative staff positions and describe how those positions support his role; Dr. Bounds gives us a “Top 10 List” of surprising facts and research figures for the UN-system; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.