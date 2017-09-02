(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor, with UN-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds

Brandon Benitz is once again, joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds for his monthly segment on “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Fall 2017 semester.

This month, we talked about an Op-Ed piece that Dr. Bounds released entitled “Potential for NU and Partners to Grow Nebraska is Greater than Ever”; his travels throughout Nebraska this week that included stops in Seward, Scottsbluff, North Platte, and Kearney; a recent incident on the UNL campus that has received national attention; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.