(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – April 27, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talked about his announcement earlier this week of Marc Bauer to be the 8th Athletic Director in UNK’s history; how UNK is responding to, and supporting, Students affected by the flooding and/or blizzard this winter; a co-enrollment agreement recently signed with Central Community College to help applicants find a “Pathway” to UNK; the departure of some long-time faculty members; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.