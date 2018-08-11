(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – August 11, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2018 semester! He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we chat about the University of Nebraska Board of Regents meeting on Friday, August 3 – what was on his agenda and his biggest takeaways; similarly, the UNK Administration and Faculty Senate retreat is coming up this week, so we talk about what’s on his agenda for that meeting as well; Blue and Gold Welcome Week is always a BIG week (plus) of events and we get the latest on what the Class of 2022, their parents, and the Kearney-area community expect this year; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.