(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – August 3, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we look at all the work that goes into campus so everything looks just right when the next group of Lopers settle into their home away from home later this month; the ticketing options available for Loper Athletic fans this Fall; how being an affiliate with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, makes the campus more attractive; how UNK will be involved with the ideas contained in newly-released Blueprint Nebraska report; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.