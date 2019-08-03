class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399324 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – August 3, 2019 | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – August 3, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | August 3, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – August 3, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester.  He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we look at all the work that goes into campus so everything looks just right when the next group of Lopers settle into their home away from home later this month; the ticketing options available for Loper Athletic fans this Fall; how being an affiliate with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, makes the campus more attractive; how UNK will be involved with the ideas contained in newly-released Blueprint Nebraska report; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments