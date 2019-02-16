class="post-template-default single single-post postid-366246 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – February 16, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | February 16, 2019
Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester.  He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about the economic impact of the UNK campus, especially in light of the fact that its ratio of Student to local city/county population is higher than some of the other NU campuses; the many events that are free and open to the public, where international Students bring their culture to central Nebraska; the “Last Lecture” series on campus, what it is, how is it important for academia; and more!

