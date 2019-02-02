(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – February 2, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about UNK’s #25 ranking in “U.S. News & World Report’s” rankings of “Best Online Graduate Education Programs” in the nation for the second year in a row; what was on his agenda and biggest takeaways from the NU Board of Regents meeting last week; how the announcement in January about the re-working of the “College Curves Project” will change the traffic pattern and what’s in store for this new ‘front door’ to campus; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.