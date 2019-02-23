(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – February 23, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we chat about his road trip this week to Arizona and California for some donor engagement events, what his message is that he shares with them and what feedback he hears from them; Dr. Ryan Teten, who recently accepted the position as the inaugural Dean for the College of Arts & Sciences and what made him stand out from the rest of the applicants; the 8 Students who will lead New Student Enrollment this Summer, who these Students are, what made them stand out among their peers to become NSE Leaders, and what the new NSE format will look like this year; and more!

