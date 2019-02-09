(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – February 9, 2019

Brandon Benitz continued his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester talking with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about UNK’s recent announcement about a new City of Kearney/UNK public-private partnership for a new indoor/outdoor tennis complex at the “University Village” area; the latest legislative update from Lincoln; an update on a number of administrative searches currently underway on campus; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.