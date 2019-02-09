(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – February 9, 2019

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-364664 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | February 9, 2019
Brandon Benitz continued his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester talking with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about UNK’s recent announcement about a new City of Kearney/UNK public-private partnership for a new indoor/outdoor tennis complex at the “University Village” area; the latest legislative update from Lincoln; an update on a number of administrative searches currently underway on campus; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

