(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – July 20, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen talks about how UNK responded to help those affected by the recent flooding in Kearney, including opening up some residence halls and feeding those displaced; he also gives us an update on the flood damage that occurred on campus; his biggest takeaways from the recent Board of Regents meeting, plus a number of administrative retreats on campus; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.