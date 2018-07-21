class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324396 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – July 21, 2018

BY Brandon Benitz | July 21, 2018
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2018 semester and is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we chat about the University of Nebraska Board of Regents meeting back in June, what was on his agenda for that meeting and his biggest takeaways; there have been a number of administrative changes on campus, and we talk about those as well as what he will look for in a successful candidate in each position; with Summer Commencement coming up on Friday, we get the latest update on the ceremony and those who will be graduating; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

