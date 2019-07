Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen chats about the many camps UNK hosts over the Summer; Summer Commencement on Friday; the most recent issue of “Pride of Place”, the NU-system’s alumni and foundation magazine, that was published just a few weeks ago; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.