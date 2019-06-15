(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – June 15, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Summer 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen talks about two UNK Students working on community projects this Summer as part of the Rural Futures Institute’s “Student Fellows” program; the changes in the Cabinet and Administrative Council on campus; the top 2-3 things on his agenda this Summer; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.