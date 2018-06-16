(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – June 16, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2018 semester with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, they chat about a UNK Student, Kate Roberts, who was selected for a highly-competitive internship at Boston College, where she’ll spend 10 weeks as an undergraduate research assistant at Boston College’s Language Learning Lab, which is run by one of the nation’s top researchers in the area; the various internship experiences that UNK Students have the opportunity to undertake; with “New Student Enrollment” underway this Summer, we learn about the program, what Parents and Students can expect when they come on campus this Summer, and how the enrollment numbers are looking for the Fall; how campuses often compare themselves to other campus by naming “Peer Institutions”, who and what they how, how those are chosen, and why the idea is important; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.