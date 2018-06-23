(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – June 23, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2018 semester. He’s joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we chat about UNK’s involvement in the “Blueprint Nebraska” program; the number of International Students who have already moved onto campus from countries all around the world and the change of leadership in the Office of International Education; the University’s recent announcement to purchase the “Luke & Jake’s Bar-B-Q” property just east of campus in advance of a new entrance project planned for UNK and how how this can work given the recent (and perhaps future) budget cuts; the University’s budget announcement late this week; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.