(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen – June 30, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Summer 2018 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we review a statement Chancellor Kristensen made a few months back regarding the importance of UNK participating in the “Rural Law Opportunities Program” with the “Kearney Law Opportunities Program”, due to the shortage of rural lawyers, where 1/3 of Nebraska counties have 3 lawyers, or less, and 11 or 12 have no lawyers at all and similarly, more than 75% of Nebraska counties have 3, or fewer, real estate appraisers and 30 of them have none, which leads to a discussion of UNK’s place in the state in terms of helping with rural, human, infrastructure.

We also talk about the various Summer camps on campus, including a “Digital Expressions Media Camp,” the “Soil & Plants in Agriculture Camp”, “Biz Kidz Camp”, and more, and their importance for UNK’s outreach and recruitment; his thoughts on the biannual “UNK Alumni Today” magazine that came out a few weeks ago; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.