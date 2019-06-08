(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – June 8, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen chats about the Governor’s signing of the state’s two-year budget package, which includes funding for the University of Nebraska; UNK’s new dining services provider; what “New Student Enrollment” is and what those Students, and their Parents and Families, can expect when they come on campus; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.