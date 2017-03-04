(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen – March 4

Brandon Benitz chats with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Spring 2017 semester.

We talked about the big news announced last week, as 4-time Grammy nominee and country music star Joe Nichols, will headline this Spring’s concert at UNK; also last week, UNK hosted the annual Japanese Student Festival and coming up this Sunday, March 5th, the University celebrates the 40th annual “Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival”; a Student-run coffee shop on campus; the loss of a close friend of the University; and more!

