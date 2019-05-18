class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385400 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – May 18, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | May 18, 2019
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester by talking with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about the most recent economic impact study that upped not only the University of Nebraska’s impact but for the UNK campus as well; details about this Spring’s commencement ceremony a few weeks ago; the recent “Celebrate Kearney: Party at the Village” event a few Fridays ago at UNK’s University Village; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

