(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – October 6, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Fall 2018 semester, once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we chat about one of the unique aspects of academia, that is the idea of an “Executive in Residence” and the “2018 Ron Landstrom Executive in Residence” for UNK’s College of Business & Technology is alumnus Andres Traslavina. A few weeks ago, he delivered the “J.A. Baldwin Free Enterprise Lecture” keynote speech and we hear what exactly is an “Executive in Residence” and learn about Andres, how he was selected for this honor, and what his message was.

In late August, Chancellor Kristensen sent an e-mail to the campus community about “Campus Safety, Security, and Compliance”, which includes a number of updates to keep Faculty, Staff, Students, and Visitors safe and he gives us a summary of that e-mail and how UNK is working to keep everyone safe.

Earlier this week, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents held their regular meeting on campus at UNK and Chancellor Kristensen walks us through the 2 days the Regents spent on campus, what was on his agenda for that meeting, his biggest takeaways, and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.