(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – Saturday, August 4

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2018 semester. Once again, he’s joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This was a big week at UNK! The ribbon cutting and open house for the new Village Flats residence hall occurred earlier this week and so did the MIAA football media day, which means the Fall sports season is just around the corner. We talk about what Village Flats means to UNK and for fans that want to catch all the Loper sports action, there are a number of different options, including the season ticket package and a Flex Card option again this year. On the academic side, we learn what new academic programs and/or courses will be available at UNK beginning this Fall and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.