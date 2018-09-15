class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335126 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | September 15, 2018
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – September 15, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2018 semester.  He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

UNK’s Homecoming Week is this week, and the big game is on Saturday, so we talk about what Homecoming Week looks like on campus; during the game on Saturday, UNK will induct 5 former student-athletes into the UNK Athletic Hall of Fame, so we hear why these stars are so special and the selection process on how Hall of Fame inductees are chosen; UNK is once again ranked as a Top 10 Public Regional University in “U.S. News and World Report’s” 2019 rankings and a top institution among all public and private schools in the mid west; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

