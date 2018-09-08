class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333792 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen – September 8, 2018

BY Brandon Benitz | September 8, 2018
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Fall 2018 semester joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This is the third week of classes on campus and we go “behind the scenes” and learn about what his schedule looks like on a day-in/day-out basis, especially compared to the Summer; with the recently unveiled renovations to the Nebraskan Student Union, we learn about the history behind the choices of the restaurants in the Union that included a lot student input and involvement from others on campus, including why those particular restaurants were chosen, the process behind that choice, and how those restaurants are available to public.

Finally, the enrollment numbers across the UN-system schools were released earlier this week and we talk about what those numbers look like at UNK, and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

