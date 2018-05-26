(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Summer 2018 semester and he is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about the top 2-3 items on his agenda this Summer for UNK; the tactical and the practical behind how UNK will merge UNK’s College of Fine Arts and Humanities and the College of Natural and Social Sciences into the new “College of Arts and Sciences” and what that will look like now from an administrative perspective; the amount of construction going on around campus this Summer, including groundbreaking of the new STEM building while the South Campus development is just finishing up; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.