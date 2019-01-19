(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – January 19, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we chat about UNK’s aviation program; the work done, and the funds generated by, the University of Nebraska Foundation, and their most recent edition of their “Pride of Place” magazine; how an NU system-wide facilities reorganization will save the University money; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.