(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – August 17, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2018 semester. This week, he’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Chancellor Green was in-studio this week and we chat about the University’s 150th anniversary coming up in February, the legacy that is the University of Nebraska, and how will that grow into the future; what the key ingredient has been that has allowed UNL to make the transition from the Big 12 conference to the Big 10 so well; Dr. Green describes his leadership team on campus and what he is looking for in successful candidates for positions currently being filled; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.