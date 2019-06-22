(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – June 22, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

This week, we chat about the economic impact that UNL brings to the state; an $11.85 million grant from the National Institute of Health to establish a Center of Biomedical Research Excellence; a discussion of “first generation” college Students, who are considered “first generation”, and some of those innovate ways the University is working to help those Students succeed; the top 2-3 things on his agenda this Summer; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.