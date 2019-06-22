class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391725 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – June 22, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | June 22, 2019
(Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green courtesy of UNL)

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

This week, we chat about the economic impact that UNL brings to the state; an $11.85 million grant from the National Institute of Health to establish a Center of Biomedical Research Excellence; a discussion of “first generation” college Students, who are considered “first generation”, and some of those innovate ways the University is working to help those Students succeed; the top 2-3 things on his agenda this Summer; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
