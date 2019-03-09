(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNMC and UNO Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold – March 9, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester! He’s joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talk about Dr. Gold’s “State of the University” address, regular campus forums he gives to both campuses, and his “Top 5 list” of highlights at both UNMC and UNO in the calendar year of 2018; the various UNMC programs making an impact to address rural health provider shortages; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.