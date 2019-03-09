class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370696 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNMC and UNO Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold – March 9, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | March 9, 2019
Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester! He’s joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talk about Dr. Gold’s “State of the University” address, regular campus forums he gives to both campuses, and his “Top 5 list” of highlights at both UNMC and UNO in the calendar year of 2018; the various UNMC programs making an impact to address rural health provider shortages; and more!

