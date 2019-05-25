(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNO and UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. This week, he’s joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

We chat about some new economic impact figures for both the NU system and the UNO and UNMC campuses on the state of Nebraska; the commencement. ceremonies just held on both campuses; how UNMC has been very active in assisting Nebraskans in the after effects of Winter Storm Ulmer; the top 2-3 items on his agenda for both campuses this Summer; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.