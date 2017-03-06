(Audio) City of York Creates Planned Unit Development Near I-80

YORK, Neb. – York’s C4 zoning district near Interstate 80 will soon see changes to their original regulations.

The Holthus Commercial Center Planned Unit Development was approved Thursday evening by the York City Council and will be located by Highway 81 and South 35th street in York.

Director of Public Works Mitch Doht said this PUD is more flexible to the City of York and the developers.

Doht goes more into depth about the PUD.

According to The Center for Land Use Education, The term Planned Unit Development or PUD is used to describe a type of development and the regulatory process that permits a developer to meet overall community density and land use goals without being bound by existing zoning requirements.