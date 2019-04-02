(Audio Clip) Rural Lexington home destroyed by fire, no one injured

Lexington, Neb. — Lexington Volunteer Firefighters went to the scene of a house fire about 5 miles north of Lexington at 43256 Road 761 Monday. Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein says the fire department was paged at approximately 10:30 p.m., but by the time they arrived the fire was pretty far along….

Holbein says a man was living in the house and said he smelled some smoke and went outside. The man said he was using a woodburning stove as his only heat source.

Holbein suspects the high winds that picked up about 10:00 p.m. and what he was burning may have caught the roof-line on fire. Holbein says the man was uninjured and no firefighters were injured. The house was destroyed.

Holbein says about 25 firefighters went to the scene. Firefighters were at the scene for about 2 & 1/2 hours. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Earlier, at 8:45 p.m., they were summoned because of “fire and smoke” at Plum Creek Cleaners in downtown Lexington. Firefighters discovered clothes or rags in a metal basket that were burning. Fire Chief Holbein says he believes they were rags from a restaurant and the fire may have started from spontaneous combustion.

Holbein says they were able to carry the basket outside and extinguish the contents. Then firefighters spent a little more than an hour at the scene using their “Positive Pressure Fans” trying to clear the smoke from the building. He says damage was minimal.

Holbein says staff may have to re-clean some of the clothes they were working on and there may be some cleanup to do, but there wasn’t any other damage. Approximately 20 firefighters responded. The Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office also went to the scene.