(AUDIO) CSG Deadline is this Friday

The last day to register for the Cornhusker State games is Friday. Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director Dave Mlnarik says most events will take place in mid-to-late July. “Yeah well this year’s Cornhusker State Games we have more than 65 sports, and most of the competitions take place July 20th through the 29th in Lincoln, Omaha, and surrounding communities. We do have a few sports that are starting up on July 14th. Most of it is on and after July 20th, and it’s all ages, all abilities, and if you can imagine a sport it’s probably in the game. So it’s kind of a something for everyone event.”

Mlnarik says registration is open through 11:59 p.m. on Friday. He adds late registration is allowed in some sports.

People can register and entry forms can be downloaded online at cornhuskerstategames.com or people can call 402-471-2544 to have a registration form faxed or emailed to them.

Opening Ceremonies will be held in Lincoln in a couple of weeks. “Opening Ceremonies happens on Friday, July 20th. And the show starts at 8:00 p.m. with our parade of athletes. We’d expect between 3,000 and 5,000 of the athletes in the games will be marching into Seacrest Stadium. They march in by sport. Following the athletes getting seated we have the skydivers come down. We always have four skydivers from the Lincoln Sport and Parachute Club, and they do a really nice job. And then we have a Patriotic Tribute with the National Anthem by the Nebraska Brass Band. Our oath of athlete is right after that, and we always have a prominent athlete that leads the athletes in the sportsmanship oath,” Mlnarik said.

Mlnarik says the headline entertainment is NoWear BMX. There will also be a mystery torch lighter, who will be revealed during event.

Click here to listen to Interview with Mlnarik

Online registration link