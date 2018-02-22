(AUDIO) Final two names released from quadruple I-80 fatality accident

*UPDATE* – The final two names have been released in the deadly accident that claimed four lives on Interstate 80. The two have been identified as 27-year-old Jesus Gutierrez Palma, of Colorado, and 39-year-old Oscar Suarez, also of Colorado. Suarez is believed to be some sort of relation to Mario Suarez-Garica who also passed away in the accident.
The York County Sheriff’s Office previously identified, 32-year-old Alejandra Arellano-Galaz, of Hastings, and 39-year-old Mario Suarez-Garcia, of Colorado.
The accident happened Tuesday at 7 a.m., at mile marker 363 or approximately three miles east of the Waco interchange.
Lt. Paul Vrbka says a eastbound pickup with four occupants crossed the median and slammed into a westbound Casey’s semitrailer, immediately killing all four occupants of the pickup. Lt. Vrbka explains what caused the accident…
The Casey’s driver sustained no injuries.
I-80 westbound was closed from the Utica exit for nearly three hours due to investigation and clean up.
The York and Waco fire departments responded to the scene along with the Nebraska State Patrol.