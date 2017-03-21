(Audio) Four arrested in meth lab bust

YORK – A meth operation was discovered in York Monday afternoon and four people were taken into custody.

According to Police Chief Donald Klug, authorities received information that individuals were manufacturing methamphetamine in 300 block of E 9th Street.

At around 2 p.m. they served a searched warrant on the property…

The four arrested include: 36-year-old Simon Sweeney, 30-year-old Echo Sweeney, 34-year-old Travis Ziegler and 20-year-old Alan Wilcox all of York. Each were charged with, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance and Possession of Methamphetamine. The amount of meth was unknown and will be sent to a lab to determine the exact amount

Most of the material was found in the garage on the property. Klug said while it wasn’t an active lab, they suspect they at one time they were manufacturing meth and had the components to start again.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted.