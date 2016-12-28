(Audio) Fremont City Council Approves Expansion Of Costco Project

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear portion of public hearing)

It was standing room only at Tuesday night’s Fremont city council meeting, where the council voted unanimously to approve an expansion of the size and investment into Costco’s poultry project on Fremont’ s south side.

Many of the same concerns were raised by opponents of the project, such as health risks, land values, smells and the water system.

More than a dozen people spoke during the public hearing, all but a few opposing the project.

Project Manager Walt Shafer responded to many of the concerns. Shafer says the main reason the size of the processing facility was increased by 100-thousand square feet is to allow for live bird receiving space and more automation equipment.

Another concern mentioned involved the 450 chicken houses that will be needed . Some 125 growers will be needed to supply the necessary number of chickens.

Opponents cited concerns about the chicken manure from those chicken farms that could run into streams, increasing the levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, arsenic and copper in the water.

Shafer said the company is requiring growers to obtain permits from the Department of Environmental Quality to ensure the litter is dealt with properly and according to standards.