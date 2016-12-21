(Audio) Fremont Planning Commission Approves Costco’s Proposed Expansion Plan For Poultry Plant

class="single single-post postid-203775 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY Rick Vincent | December 21, 2016
Earlier city council meeting to discuss Costco project.

The Fremont Planning Commission voted Monday night to approve a significant expansion of the size and investment of the proposed Costco poultry plant in Fremont and send it to the city council meeting December 27th for approval.

The investment would increase to $275-million, up $100-million from the first proposal.  And the size of the plant would increase nearly 50 percent to 360-thousand square feet.

Acting City Administrator Brian Newton says “the city is tickled that they’re coming and this is another continued commitment that they’re making to Fremont in bringing a lot of investment and a lot of jobs to Fremont.”

