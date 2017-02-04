(Audio) Gov. Ricketts, Ag Producers Push for Property Tax Reform

(click on here to hear a portion of the news conference)

Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Greg Ibach, and ag producers pushed for property tax reform during a news conference on LB338, the Governor’s a property tax reform proposal.

The news conference was Friday in Chapman. Here is a portion of the news conference.

Nebraska Farm Bureau issued a statement, saying a legislative proposal to change the way agricultural land is valued in Nebraska could be helpful, but the measure won’t deliver the property tax reform being sought by rural and urban Nebraskans who’ve seen their property taxes skyrocket over the last decade.

“LB 338 introduced by Sen. Lydia Brasch on behalf of Governor Ricketts is a step in the right direction to fixing a long-term issue we’ve had with the state using a market approach to valuing agricultural land for tax purposes, but the impact of the bill on property taxes will be minimal and it doesn’t provide tax reform that benefits all property taxpayers in Nebraska; a principle we believe must be considered as we work to correct an imbalance in our tax system,” said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president.